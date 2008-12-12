GM to cut production by 250K in first part of 2009

Note: This story from December 12, 2008
DETROIT (AP) - General Motors Corp. says it will cut another 250,000 vehicles from its first-quarter production schedule by temporarily closing 21 factories across North America.
The move affects most plants in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Many will be shut down for the whole month of January.
It's not known if GM's Shreveport Truck Plant is a part of the temporary shutdown. The Shreveport Plant produces the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon truck, the Hummer H3 SUV and the Hummer H3T.
Spokesman Tony Sapienza said normal production would be around 750,000 cars and trucks for the quarter.
GM and nearly all automakers who sell in the U.S. are mired in the worst sales slump in 26 years.
Cash-strapped GM is seeking government loans to stay in operation beyond the end of the year. The White House says it may tap the $700 billion Wall Street bailout fund to help GM and Chrysler stay in business after the Senate blocked a measure to provide $14 billion in immediate loans.
(Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Starla McCray spent three days in jail after her son tested positive for cocaine. The hospital now says it was all a mistake and that there was an error in the test.More >>
Starla McCray spent three days in jail after her son tested positive for cocaine. The hospital now says it was all a mistake and that there was an error in the test.More >>
Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.More >>
Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.More >>
The world watched as American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday.More >>
The world watched as American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday.More >>
A police chase in Memphis ended with two suspected car thieves in police custody, and one angry mother with a message for her son behind bars.More >>
A police chase in Memphis ended with two suspected car thieves in police custody, and one angry mother with a message for her son behind bars.More >>
The Pakistan embassy in Washington confirmed Sabika Sheikh's death, while a local business confirmed the death of substitute teacher Ann Perkins.More >>
The Pakistan embassy in Washington confirmed Sabika Sheikh's death, while a local business confirmed the death of substitute teacher Ann Perkins.More >>