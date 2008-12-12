GM to cut production by 250K in first part of 2009

Note: This story from December 12, 2008

DETROIT (AP) - General Motors Corp. says it will cut another 250,000 vehicles from its first-quarter production schedule by temporarily closing 21 factories across North America.

The move affects most plants in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Many will be shut down for the whole month of January.

It's not known if GM's Shreveport Truck Plant is a part of the temporary shutdown. The Shreveport Plant produces the Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon truck, the Hummer H3 SUV and the Hummer H3T.

Spokesman Tony Sapienza said normal production would be around 750,000 cars and trucks for the quarter.

GM and nearly all automakers who sell in the U.S. are mired in the worst sales slump in 26 years.

Cash-strapped GM is seeking government loans to stay in operation beyond the end of the year. The White House says it may tap the $700 billion Wall Street bailout fund to help GM and Chrysler stay in business after the Senate blocked a measure to provide $14 billion in immediate loans.

