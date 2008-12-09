Girl suffers burns in Shreveport house fire

By Katrina Webber - email | bio

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A house fire has left a Shreveport girl with burns, and her family homeless.



Twelve people were inside the home in the 3000 block of DeSoto Street when the fire broke out around 6:30 a. m. Tuesday.



An 8 year old girl suffered minor burns to her arms, while everyone else got out safely.



The home is a two story wooden structure, and firefighters say that made it difficult for them to put out the fire.



"When they arrived on scene, there's an upstairs area to the right of the building that contained a den and kitchen. That's where most of the fire was originating," said fire department spokesman Scott Wolverton.



He said the fire also caused some minor damage to the home next door.



Investigators believe it started in the kitchen but they did not know the exact cause.