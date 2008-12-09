Stormy weather gets the day off to a scary, trying start

By Katrina Webber - email | bio

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The stormy weather Tuesday morning got the day off to a scary and trying start for some people in the ArkLaTex.



The National Weather Service issued three separate tornado watches and/or warnings and a severe thunderstorm warning for the area during a nearly three hour period beginning around 4:15 a. m.



Only KSLA News 12 provided continuous coverage of the weather, including the latest information on how it was affecting the roads.



The alerts generated dozens of calls to the KSLA News 12 newsroom from concerned residents who wanted to know everything from whether they needed to take cover, to whether schools would be open.



The severe weather did not lead to any school closings. However, people in more than 150 homes and businesses had to start their day without electricity.



Some drivers also had trouble with the wet roads. One woman called 911 around 5:30 a. m., reporting that her car stalled out in high water at Stoner Avenue and Centenary Boulevard in Shreveport.



A man in Bossier City hydroplaned and ran off Interstate 20 near Hamilton Road. His car came to rest at a fence alongside the highway, but he was not seriously hurt.



Police also received reports about traffic lights not working and trees that had been knocked down.



Callers to the KSLA News 12 newsroom also reported quarter-sized hail falling in Mansfield, LA.



There were no serious injuries due to the weather.





