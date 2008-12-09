Man killed in fall from escalator inside Shreveport casino - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Man killed in fall from escalator inside Shreveport casino

By Katrina Webber - email | bio

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A patron at a local casino is dead after falling from an escalator.

Police say 21-year-old Justin Ward was inside the El Dorado Casino when he fell from the top of a third-floor escalator to the first floor about 11:30 Monday night.

He was taken to LSU Hospital where he died about 1:00 pm Tuesday.

Police say it appears Ward had been drinking before he plunged from the escalator on the casino's third floor to the ground floor area.

