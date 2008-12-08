Children taken from Alamo Ministries to remain with AR officials

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KSLA) - Six children associated with the Tony Alamo Christian Ministries will remain in Arkansas state custody for the next two months.
The decision was made during a closed-door hearing Monday morning.
A father to several of the children says that officials found the six minors in Indiana.
Thirty-two children have been seized from the evangelist's compound in Fouke.
The 74-year-old Alamo remains behind bars on federal charges he took children across state lines for sex.
Starla McCray spent three days in jail after her son tested positive for cocaine. The hospital now says it was all a mistake and that there was an error in the test.More >>
Starla McCray spent three days in jail after her son tested positive for cocaine. The hospital now says it was all a mistake and that there was an error in the test.More >>
Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.More >>
Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.More >>
The world watched as American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday.More >>
The world watched as American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday.More >>
A police chase in Memphis ended with two suspected car thieves in police custody, and one angry mother with a message for her son behind bars.More >>
A police chase in Memphis ended with two suspected car thieves in police custody, and one angry mother with a message for her son behind bars.More >>
The Pakistan embassy in Washington confirmed Sabika Sheikh's death, while a local business confirmed the death of substitute teacher Ann Perkins.More >>
The Pakistan embassy in Washington confirmed Sabika Sheikh's death, while a local business confirmed the death of substitute teacher Ann Perkins.More >>