Children taken from Alamo Ministries to remain with AR officials

LITTLE ROCK, AR (KSLA) - Six children associated with the Tony Alamo Christian Ministries will remain in Arkansas state custody for the next two months.

The decision was made during a closed-door hearing Monday morning.

A father to several of the children says that officials found the six minors in Indiana.

Thirty-two children have been seized from the evangelist's compound in Fouke.

The 74-year-old Alamo remains behind bars on federal charges he took children across state lines for sex.