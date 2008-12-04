Affidavit reveals graphic details of Alamo's SW AR compound

LITTLE ROCK (KSLA) - FBI interviews with some of the children taken from Tony Alamo's SW Arkansas ministry compound offer graphic details of the happenings within ministry.
Those interviews are part of an affidavit the FBI filed just before it raided the Fouke, AR compound in September.
The affidavit reveals information about Alamo's relationship with the young girls of his ministry, which includes having sex with them. It also says Alamo married two girls, took pictures of the girls unclothed and kept Barbie dolls in his bedroom.
The 74-year-old Alamo has pleaded not guilty to 10 federal counts that accuse him of violating the Mann Act, a federal law that bans carrying women or girls across state lines for "prostitution or debauchery, or for any other immoral purpose." The minister has maintained that "consent is puberty" when it involves sex with young girls.
Thirty-two juveniles associated with Alamo have been taken into protective custody since the raid.
Starla McCray spent three days in jail after her son tested positive for cocaine. The hospital now says it was all a mistake and that there was an error in the test.More >>
Starla McCray spent three days in jail after her son tested positive for cocaine. The hospital now says it was all a mistake and that there was an error in the test.More >>
Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.More >>
Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.More >>
The world watched as American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday.More >>
The world watched as American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday.More >>
A police chase in Memphis ended with two suspected car thieves in police custody, and one angry mother with a message for her son behind bars.More >>
A police chase in Memphis ended with two suspected car thieves in police custody, and one angry mother with a message for her son behind bars.More >>
The Pakistan embassy in Washington confirmed Sabika Sheikh's death, while a local business confirmed the death of substitute teacher Ann Perkins.More >>
The Pakistan embassy in Washington confirmed Sabika Sheikh's death, while a local business confirmed the death of substitute teacher Ann Perkins.More >>