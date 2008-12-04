Affidavit reveals graphic details of Alamo's SW AR compound

LITTLE ROCK (KSLA) - FBI interviews with some of the children taken from Tony Alamo's SW Arkansas ministry compound offer graphic details of the happenings within ministry.

Those interviews are part of an affidavit the FBI filed just before it raided the Fouke, AR compound in September.

The affidavit reveals information about Alamo's relationship with the young girls of his ministry, which includes having sex with them. It also says Alamo married two girls, took pictures of the girls unclothed and kept Barbie dolls in his bedroom.

The 74-year-old Alamo has pleaded not guilty to 10 federal counts that accuse him of violating the Mann Act, a federal law that bans carrying women or girls across state lines for "prostitution or debauchery, or for any other immoral purpose." The minister has maintained that "consent is puberty" when it involves sex with young girls.

Thirty-two juveniles associated with Alamo have been taken into protective custody since the raid.