Woman and daughter hurt in rollover crash in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A rollover crash in Shreveport had a woman trapped in her vehicle and left her 9 year old daughter injured.



Family members at the scene identified the victims as Judy Myatt, 37, and Hailey Russell, 9.



A witness told KSLA News 12 Myatt was driving along the 3500 block of Colquitt Road around 7:15 a. m. Thursday when another car pulled out of a driveway into her path. Myatt's pickup truck then went out of control.



"She hit a mailbox, came across the street and then her car hit here at the ditch and started flipping...2 or 3 times," said Paula Brantly.

The truck landed on its roof in the front yard of a home, trapping Myatt.



Shreveport firefighters used the "Jaws of Life" to cut off the door and free her.



Both Myatt and Russell were taken to LSU Health Sciences Center by ambulance and are in fair condition.



Witnesses say the driver who caused the crash never stopped.