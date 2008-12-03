FBI visits Tony Alamo compound outside Los Angeles

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Child welfare officials in California say they accompanied FBI agents to a Tony Alamo Christian Ministries compound just outside of Los Angeles this morning.

Louise Grasmehr, a spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services, tells The Associated Press that officials likely went to the compound in Santa Clarita at the request of federal agents. Grasmehr says no children were taken into state custody.

Alamo, 74, faces federal charges that he took children across state lines for sex. Arkansas child welfare officials have taken 26 children associated with the ministries into custody since a raid on Alamo's Fouke compound on Sept. 20.

An FBI spokeswoman in Los Angeles did not immediately return a call for comment.

(Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)