Supplier to Shreveport's GM plant shutting down just before Christmas

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - The economic news isn't so good for an Ark-La-Tex auto supplier after the recent layoffs at Shreveport's General Motor's plant.

Officials with Meridian Automotive confirm the facility will shut its doors for good on December 23rd.

The closure leaves 25 employees out of a job.

The company, which makes front bumpers and dashboards for the Chevrolet Colorado, GMC Canyon, Hummer H3 and Hummer H3T trucks built in Shreveport, says the move comes as the nations economy continues to affect the auto industry.

Note: This story first posted December 1, 2008