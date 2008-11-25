House fire kills Shreveport woman

Neighbors lean on one another for comfort outside the home of the dead woman.

By Ben Wolf - email | bio

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - A house fire killed an Ark-La-Tex woman and left her family to cope with the tragedy just days before Thanksgiving.

Fire fighters say it was an accident and it all likely started with a cigarette.

Flames flew fifteen feet into the air on Jefferson Paige road in west Shreveport early Tuesday morning.

The blaze killed 53-year-old Patty Easom after fire fighters say her cigarette caught a couch on fire.

"The chance to say you love someone or they mean the world to you, you think there's always tomorrow, but sometimes there's not," said Easom's daughter, Mecheal Puckett.

Puckett lives in Longview, Texas and says she woke up in the middle of the night; something was wrong, but she didn't know what.

"I just got up and sat in the middle of the bed, about 30 to 45 minutes later I got a call from my brother that the house had burned down, he thought my mom was in there," she said.

Easom's family went from getting ready for the holidays to a shock nothing in the world could prepare them for.

"You see them one day and not see them the next day," said Easom's niece Gloria Fisher.

Patty Easom's family describe her as a woman with a big heart and soul; a woman who wouldn't say "no" to anyone.

"Everybody reach out and tell them you love them this holiday," said Puckett.

Those are words from a daughter who says she has a new perspective on the meaning of each new day.

The family tells us Patty Easom's husband works on an offshore oil rig and started heading back to Shreveport and soon as heard about the tragic loss of his wife.

Fire chief Brian Crawford says this is Shreveport's sixth fire death of the year.

He says in both 2006 and 2007, Shreveport didn't have any people die in fires.

The increase in fire deaths has prompted Chief Crawford to create a fire safety task force.

It's designed to research and find ways to prevent those deaths.

KSLA News 12's Katrina Webber contributed to this report