Shreveport GM plant will shut down for two weeks after holidays

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Workers at GM's Shreveport plant will get an extra two weeks off after the holidays. That's according to Traci Murray in GM's communications department. Production will halt in that time. Workers are expected to return to work the third week.

The news comes on the same day congressional leaders stalled on approving a bail out plant for the big three automakers.

GM officials have already announced they will run out of money by the end of the year. Congress has given the big three automakers until Dec. 2nd to prove they need the money and how it will make a difference.

They automaker pours through anywhere from $1 - 2 billion a month.