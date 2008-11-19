Shreveport GM employees rally to support automaker bailout

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - As the $25 million bailout for U.S. automakers hangs in the balance, hundreds of worried GM workers gathered at a rally Tuesday afternoon.

The GM employees said the help is needed not for them, but for the good of the country. They all point to the current economic chain reaction that's happened as the reason.

Young and old stood shoulder to shoulder with one common message: Save GM and save the country.

"We're not here for us, we're here for everybody," said GM Employee Mike Tillery.

The workers say GM doesn't have a trickle down effect, but instead the magnitude of a flooding river on our nation's economy.

"Suppliers. That's one thing. Restaurants, department stores, malls, grocery stores, gas stations," points out GM Employee Vera Brown.

The $25 billion bailout proposal doesn't come without criticism. Several U.S. senators think it merely delays the inevitable. But workers say GM has made sacrifices before asking for help.

"They've allowed GM to hire new workers at a lower tier wage, less than half of what we make," said Tillery.

Brown also said, "The healthcare has suffered. The type of healthcare we get now is not as good as it was in the past."

GM officials say one in every 10 jobs in the American economy is auto related.