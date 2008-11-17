Teen testifies Alamo touched and threatened her

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) - A 14-year-old girl testified that evangelist Tony Alamo had inappropriately touched her and then threatened her.
The girl took the stand at a hearing Monday in the first of a series of custody proceedings being held this week to determine where six girls seized from Alamo's compound in Fouke will be placed.
The girl testifying Monday said that Alamo, 74, put his hand over her mouth while she was in the shower and then touched her. He then invoked the name of John Kolbeck, who is now sought by authorities for administering beatings at the direction of Alamo.
An 18-year-old male also testified about beatings at Alamo's direction.
The hearings are to continue Tuesday.
