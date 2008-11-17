Barksdale crew killed in B-52 crash buried at Arlington Cemetery

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - Five Barksdale Air Force Base fliers who were killed in a B-52 bomber crash near Guam have been honored in a burial service at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

The crew members died along with a sixth member from the command staff at Andersen Air Force Base in the July crash. Their bomber had deployed to be part of a continuous bomber presence in the western Pacific.

The service with full military honors was described by Arlington representatives as "burial of the commingled remains recovered from the accident."

It included escorts, a band, an honor guard, a horse-drawn caisson to carry a casket, a bugler to play taps and a fly-over by fellow members of the 20th Bomb Squadron at Barksdale.

