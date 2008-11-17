I-220 West over Cross Lake reopens after morning wreck

Both lanes of traffic on Interstate 220 West over the Cross Lake Bridge are now open after being closed most of the morning.



The shutdown was due to chain reaction crash atop the bridge that sent one driver to a hospital with injuries.



Police say a pickup truck ran into a car that had hit the guard rail on the west side of the highway around 5:30 a. m. Monday. Another truck then came along and ran into it.



Officers shut down the highway for about two hours while they cleared the wreckage.



Shortly before 8 a. m., they reopened both lanes.