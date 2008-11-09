Search for Clinton Nelson

By Ben Wolf - email | bio

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Dozens of people combed through thick woods in the hopes of finding a clue as to why an Ark-La-Tex man vanished more than two years ago.

Dozens of feet crunched leaves underneath thick brush as searchers looked for something - anything -- that would help two parents find Clinton Nelson.



"It's a constant whirlwind of emotions. I want to find something but I don't want to find something," said Clinton's mother, Carolyn Johnson.

Clinton Nelson went missing September 1, 2006.

Today he would be 23.

"The hardest, most agonizing time of my life," explained Johnson.

Texas Equusearch -- a volunteer based search group -- led family, friends, and volunteers who never even knew Nelson through woods in Haughton near the intersection of Highway 157 and Highway 80.

Clinton's father Jeff Mason says the support is amazing.

"There's people out here I've never laid eyes on before. They just wanted to come out and help. That's some good heart," he said.

Brian Cadotte never knew Nelson, but couldn't help think what his family is going through.



"I know if one of my family members was out here and I needed help searching for one of my family members, I would be greatly appreciative of it," he said.

The effort marked the third organized search for nelson and unfortunately turned out like the previous two -- without finding a sign of the missing man.

"I think about him everyday though. Not a day goes by I don't think about him," said Jeff Mason.

Clinton Nelson's parents say they will not give up until they find their son.