Highway 79 open again in TX and LA after fatal crash

PANOLA COUNTY, TX (KSLA) - It appears foggy weather may have played a part in a fatal crash that had traffic on Highway 79 at a crawl between Texas and Louisiana.



The road has since reopened and traffic is flowing normally.



The crash happened before 7:30 a. m. Friday on the northbound side of the two-lane highway near FM 7336 in Panola County. However, the Panola County Sheriff's Office and Department of Public Safety, which worked the crash, have not released any information.



The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office was called to assist with traffic control on the Louisiana side of the state line.



A deputy told KSLA News 12 that one person has been confirmed dead and two others suffered injuries.



He says the driver of a Suzuki SUV made a turn onto FM 7336 and hit a pickup truck head-on. The SUV driver, who reportedly was on his way to work at a nearby oil field, was killed in the crash.



That then led to a chain reaction involving two other vehicles, one of which overturned.



Two people were transported to a hospital.



No names have been released at this time.