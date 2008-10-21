Alamo wants to see evidence the government has on him

TEXARKANA, Ark. (AP) - Evangelist Tony Alamo is seeking documents that detail evidence the government has against him ahead of tomorrow's hearing on whether he can be released from custody pending trial.

Alamo is charged in federal court with violating the Mann Act, which prohibits children being moved from one state to another for sexual purposes. He also faces a count of aiding and abetting the violation.

In a court filing, Alamo's attorney John Wesley Hall Jr. said the search warrant served last month at the Tony Alamo Christian Ministries compound in Fouke was based on the assumption that child pornography would be found. Hall says agents did not find any porn. However, the state removed six teenage girls from the compound because authorities concluded the children were at risk of harm.

Alamo is an advocate of allowing girls to marry when they reach puberty but has denied such unions took place within his organization.

Hall wants federal prosecutors to disclose various search warrant materials, including affidavits, inventory of items seized and other documents. Prosecutors have objected to his request and are to file a response later today.

