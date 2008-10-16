Three injured in wreck on wet roads in Shreveport

By Katrina Webber - email | bio



SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - What forecasters expect to be a full day of wet weather has already gotten off to a busy start for emergency workers who've had to respond to at least one crash on the rain-slick roads.



The wreck at Lakeshore Drive and Jewella Avenue called for a full-fledged rescue operation involving more than a half dozen police, fire and paramedic as well as the Jaws of Life.



Shreveport dispatchers received a 911 call around 3 a. m. Thursday regarding the accident which involved a car and SUV.



Police at the scene were hesitant to release many details, saying the crash was still under investigation.



However, it did happen on streets that were slick as the result of occasionally heavy overnight rain.



Two people became trapped in the car as a result of the crash. Firefighters and paramedics had to cut away part of the vehicle to get them out. They, along with a third person, were taken to a local hospital by ambulance.



No one in the SUV was hurt.










