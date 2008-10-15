Accidents cause problems for morning commuters in downtown Shreveport

By Katrina Webber - email | bio

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Two separate wrecks made the morning commute a morning of confusion for drivers in downtown Shreveport.



The first crash involved an 18 wheeler hauling beer down Spring Street near Milam Street. The big rig collided with a car, sending its driver to a hospital with injuries. The beer truck driver was not hurt.



Other drivers had to find a way around the wreckage which blocked most of the lanes of Spring Street. Traffic was tied up for about an hour while police investigated the crash.



Around the same time, a police officer and another driver got tangled up when their cars crashed at the corner of Crockett and McNeill Streets.



The driver of the private car also was taken to a hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.



Police say it appears that woman was at fault and that she ran a red light.