Accidents cause problems for morning commuters in downtown Shreveport - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Accidents cause problems for morning commuters in downtown Shreveport

A driver is wheeled away from the scene after her car collided with a police car. A driver is wheeled away from the scene after her car collided with a police car.
Police say this car ran a red light and hit a patrol car. Police say this car ran a red light and hit a patrol car.
A beer truck blocks lanes of traffic on Spring Street after it collided with a car. A beer truck blocks lanes of traffic on Spring Street after it collided with a car.

By Katrina Webber - email | bio

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Two separate wrecks made the morning commute a morning of confusion for drivers in downtown Shreveport.

The first crash involved an 18 wheeler hauling beer down Spring Street near Milam Street.  The big rig collided with a car, sending its driver to a hospital with injuries.  The beer truck driver was not hurt.

Other drivers had to find a way around the wreckage which blocked most of the lanes of Spring Street.  Traffic was tied up for about an hour while police investigated the crash.

Around the same time, a police officer and another driver got tangled up when their cars crashed at the corner of Crockett and McNeill Streets. 

The driver of the private car also was taken to a hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.
 
Police say it appears that woman was at fault and that she ran a red light.

Powered by Frankly