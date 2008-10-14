Barksdale airmen visit Shreveport Head Start students

By Katrina Webber - email | bio

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Their motto is "Aim High," but some members of the Air Force didn't hestitate to get low--all the way down to the eye level of a group of preschoolers.



The airmen from Barksdale Air Force Base visited children at Brown E. Moore Head Start in Shreveport Tuesday morning. And they literally had to get low to fit into the tiny tables and charges.



Instead of showing off their military might, the crew put a set of softer skills to the test. They pored over books and pondered puzzles along with the three- and four-year old students.



The visit was for what the school calls "Military/Public Official Day."



"The kids get excited from anyone coming in from the community," said Musharri McCraney, a teacher at the school. "(The visit) shows the kids the role models."



McCraney said by the military visiting, it also shows support for head starts in general.



In fact, the month of October is dedicated to bringing attention to the schools, which cater to preschool age children from families with low incomes. It's known across the country at Head Start Awareness Month.



However, McCraney said the school is open to accepting visitors all year long. Anyone who is interested in taking part in the program can contact Brown E. Moore Head Start at (318) 682-3933.





