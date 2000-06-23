Contact Us

Write us:
KSLA TV
1812 Fairfield Avenue
Shreveport, LA 71101
Call us:
(318) 222-1212 (Main Switchboard)
(318) 677-6713 (News Department)
(800) 444-5752 (Toll-free to the News Department)
Fax us:
(318) 677-6703
(318) 677-6705 (News Department)
e-mail us:
General Comments: comments@ksla.com
Sales Department: allkslasalesmanagers@ksla.com
News Department: ksla@ksla.com
General Manager: jsciortino@ksla.com
Engineering Department: engineering@ksla.com
Web Manager: webmaster@ksla.com
PSA's/Community Calendar: psa@ksla.com
Send us a news tip:
You can send your news tips via email 24/7 to ksla@ksla.com.
You can also email your tips, videos and pictures to sendit@ksla.com or upload them directly at sendit.ksla.com.
When submitting a comment, please include your first name and last initial. E-mails sent to KSLA News 12 may be reprinted on our website and excerpts may be used for on-air purposes.
Whatever your business goals may be, KSLA Sales can meet your needs!
Whatever your business goals may be, KSLA News 12 Sales can meet your needs!More >>
The powerful reach of television combined with the targeted, interactive nature of the internet, delivers a powerful "one-two punch" that no other local media can match. KSLA News 12 drives viewers to
Advertise on ksla.com. Online is the new print! Click Here.More >>
If you have an immediate concern or general question about closed captioning: Call: 318-222-1212 Fax: 318-677-6702 TTY: 318-677-5563 Email: closedcaptioning@ksla.com IfMore >>
For questions or complaints about closed captioning on KSLA News 12.More >>
Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.More >>
Officials say the Texas student charged in the shooting at Santa Fe High School described planning the attack in private journals.More >>
A police chase in Memphis ended with two suspected car thieves in police custody, and one angry mother with a message for her son behind bars.More >>
A police chase in Memphis ended with two suspected car thieves in police custody, and one angry mother with a message for her son behind bars.More >>
Starla McCray spent three days in jail after her son tested positive for cocaine. The hospital now says it was all a mistake and that there was an error in the test.More >>
Starla McCray spent three days in jail after her son tested positive for cocaine. The hospital now says it was all a mistake and that there was an error in the test.More >>
The world watched as American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday.More >>
The world watched as American actress Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Saturday.More >>
Melania Trump is back at the White House after an extended hospitalization for a kidney procedure.More >>
Melania Trump is back at the White House after an extended hospitalization for a kidney procedure.More >>