Texarkana National Guard facility to get new mission

TEXARKANA, TX (KSLA) - A Texarkana landmark has been the subject of a lot of speculation lately.

The Texas Army National Guard Facility in the Spring Lake Park area has been a part of that community for almost half a decade. But lately nearby residents have wondered what its current status is.

"I haven't seen any cars coming or going," said one resident. "I think everybody in the neighborhood has noticed that it needs mowing, which is unusual."

"We noticed the appearance had been lacking," said Jimmy Taylor, who also lives near the building.

The 372nd Forward Support Batallion has been in this location for more than 45 years. The company has 100-200 soldiers assigned to handle medical jobs. It was rumored the facility would be done away with, but according to Colonel Bill Meehan, that is not the case.

"The Armory will not be closing." he said "We think it is a valuable part of the overall strategy in years to come. We will be changing from total medical side to broad maintence."

The colonel said the Texarkana unit will be consolidated with the maintenance unit in New Boston, Texas. This is good news for neighbors.

"The Armory is a landmark in this area," Taylor said. "It's active, and we feel secure with it here in its present usage."

As for the appearance of the property, Meehan said the area will be cleaned up.