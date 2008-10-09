Driver injured in two-vehicle crash in north Shreveport

By Katrina Webber - email | bio

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Twisted metal is all that's left of two vehicles that crashed in north Shreveport Thursday morning.



Shreveport police say the driver of a red Chevy Cavalier was speeding north on Hilry Huckaby III Drive when he turned onto North Lakeshore, right in the path of an SUV.



Only the driver in the compact car was hurt. Paramedics say he was in guarded condition when they took him to the hospital.



Firefighters had to tie a cable to the car to keep it from sliding into a ditch.