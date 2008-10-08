Child playing with candle caused Shreveport house fire that burned man

By Katrina Webber - email | bio



SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Shreveport fire investigators have found an apartment fire that severely burned a man to be accidental in nature. They say 6 year old child who was playing with a candle on a couch started the fire.



The child's father, Quincy Ashley, 28, suffered second- and third-degree burns on his face, arms and legs at the Fox Trail Apartments at Red Fox Trail and W. 70th Street.



He told firefighters he had stepped out of his apartment for a moment to go to a laundry room at the complex and noticed the fire when he returned. Ashley said he thought his two children were still inside.



It turns out, though, that the children had already escaped and were safe, according to Scott Wolverton with the Shreveport Fire Department.



A neighbor told KSLA News 12 she and several other people noticed the smoke and tried to help. One neighbor broke out a window to the apartment, cutting himself in the process. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.



Ashley was taken by ambulance to LSU hospital's burn unit and underwent surgery. He's said to be recovering from what Wolverton called "life-threatening" burns over 25% of his body.





