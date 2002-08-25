Urodynamics: A Detailed Look

A urodynamic study is a series of tests that gives your doctor a detailed look at the function of your bladder and urethra. These tests can help your doctor evaluate any problems you may be having with storing urine or voiding (eliminating) urine from your body.

Why You Need a Urodynamic Study? A urodynamic study may be recommended if you have problems with storing or voiding urine, and your doctor needs to evaluate these problems further. Possible problems that you may have include the following: You may be incontinent (leak urine). Your bladder may not empty completely. You may have symptoms, such as the frequent need to urinate or a constant, urgent need to urinate. Your urine stream may be intermittent or weak. You may have persistent urinary tract infections.

Preparing For The Study You will be told how to prepare for the urodynamic study. Tell your doctor which medications you're taking, and ask whether you should stop them before the study. You may be asked to keep a diary of your urination habits for a few days before the study. This diary can be a helpful part of your evaluation. Ask whether you need to arrive for the study with a full bladder.