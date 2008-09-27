Last day at work for hundreds of GM workers

Note: This story first posted September 7, 2008

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Friday was the last day at work for some 700 General Motors employees thus eliminating its second shift.

Officials at GM say 132 temporary, 170 regular production and an undisclosed number of salaried employees have been let go.



That number doesn't include companies which supply to GM. In all about 1500 jobs could be lost.

Some of the workers who clocked in for the last time say they will be going to school while others say they are going on vacation. Still a few are hoping they'll get to come back.