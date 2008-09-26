Two separate crashes keep Shreveport rescuers busy

By Katrina Webber - email | bio

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Two separate wrecks kept Shreveport police and firefighters busy for part of Friday morning.



The first, a single car rollover crash, happened around 4 a. m. on N. Hearne Avenue near Aero Drive.



Police told KSLA News 12 a 37 year old woman lost control of her car, causing it to roll over and land in a ditch.



Although the car was severely damaged, paramedics say the woman's injuries appeared to be minor.



Police are investigating whether she may have been drinking.



Around 5:30 a. m., another driver reportedly ran away after a non-related crash involving a car and an 18 wheeler.



Police say the car ran into the big rig at Linwood and Interstate 20 east.



It's unclear if anyone was hurt in that crash.