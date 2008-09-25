Alamo to return to AR after arrest in AZ

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (AP) - Evangelist and convicted tax evader Tony Alamo has waived his right to fight extradition to Arkansas after his arrest on charges he took minors across state lines for sexual purposes.

Alamo made a brief appearance in U.S. District Court in Flagstaff, Ariz., on Friday. U.S. marshals will transport him as soon as possible, although exactly when isn't known.

The one-time rock promoter and street preacher was arrested by the FBI while leaving a Flagstaff hotel Thursday on charges of violating the Mann Act, usually used in interstate prostitution cases.

Federal prosecutors sought Alamo's arrest after interviewing six girls taken into state custody during a raid of his southwestern Arkansas compound on Saturday.

LITTLE ROCK, AR (AP) - FBI agents on Thursday arrested cult leader Tony Alamo at an Arizona motel, alleging he transported minors across state lines for sexual purposes.

Federal agents and state police had raided Alamo's Arkansas compound on Saturday and removed six girls from the home. After interviews were conducted with them this week, prosecutors sought Alamo's arrest. FBI spokesman Steve Frazier in Little Rock would not disclose what the children said.

Frazier said Alamo was staying at the Little America Hotel in Flagstaff, Ariz., when arrested. The evangelist - who began his career as a California street preacher in 1966 - was scheduled for a federal court appearance Friday in Flagstaff.

"He has to have an initial apperance before I can say a whole lot," Frazier said. He said he did not believe children were with Alamo at the time of the arrest.

Agents arrested Alamo on charges that he violated the Mann Act, which prohibits transporting children across state lines for illegal purposes. Frazier described the illegal purposes as "sexual activity."

