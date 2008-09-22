Alamo church member speaks out

By Ben Wolf - email | bio

FOUKE, AR (KSLA) - There are new developments to the raid on Tony Alamo's property in Fouke, Arkansas.

KSLA News 12 went onto the Alamo property to talk with members of his religious sect.

We started at the church.

Ben Wolf: "Are you a member of his church here, his ministry, all of these allegations -- does that concern you?"

A door shutting didn't stop us from entering the center of the property to try and talk with a woman who told us she lives on site.

Ben Wolf: "Do you mind if I talk to you real quick?"

"No comment," said the woman.

We finally caught up with a man who says he has lived on Alamo's property for 20 years and denied all accusations against the ministry.

Ben Wolf: "I would like to ask you a couple questions."

"I have no comment at this time, he'll make the comment, he'll do the interviews," said the man, referring to Alamo.

And he did.

We called Alamo who says he's in southern California.

"This is the most evil, satanic government on the face of the earth and most people believe that," said Alamo.

KSLA News 12 discovered an Alamo church member willing to give us information about the religious sect.

"The boys are on one side of the church and the girls are on one side of the church. The children have no contact with each other," she said.

She says she has only been a member for two months, but hasn't seen any signs of child abuse or child trafficking.

"I've never seen anything happen while I was on the property to even see how those allegations came up," said the woman.

Federal agents are still interviewing six children from the Alamo property.

An FBI spokesperson says no charges have been filed against Alamo, and the investigation is ongoing.