LA Lt. Gov., Ag. Comm., visit Congress to get aid money for state

BATON ROUGE, LA (AP) - Louisiana's lieutenant governor and agriculture commissioner say they have been lobbying members of Congress for hurricane disaster relief for Louisiana and they are hopeful that it will be approved next week.
Lieutenant Governor Mitch Landrieu and Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain say in a Friday news release that they believe they can get Congress to include disaster relief in a budget resolution expected to come up for a vote by the end of next week.
Strain and Landrieu flew to Washington on Tuesday at the behest of Governor Bobby Jindal and returned Wednesday, according to the news release from Strain's office.
