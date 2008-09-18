Family, friends, gather for service to remember murdered woman

By Katrina Webber - email | bio

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - News of a second arrest in the murder of a pregnant 18 year old Shreveport woman is bringing little comfort to her family.

Shreveport police announced they now have Marcus Taylor, 21, in custody. They believe he helped Lamondre Tucker, 18, to kill Tavia Sills earlier this month. Sills' body turned up in a pond in the Cooper Road neighborhood several days after her family reported her missing.



Relatives say they still have questions about the reason for her killing.



"She never harmed anybody. She never came off as a mean person. Everybody loved her," said her older sister, Toquilla Sills. "I don't understand it. I'll probably never understand it."



Toquilla Sills spoke to KSLA News 12 after an outdoor service at her apartment complex-not far from the area where her sister's body was discovered.



As neighbors sang songs and offered prayers, Sills sat clutching hands with her mother.



Friends took time to relay their memories of Tavia, a freshman at Southern University-Shreveport who had plans for a career in the medical field.



"We're all a family here and I just wanted to do something to show her our sympathy," said Janell Grigsby-Harris, who organized the service.



Although she had chatted with Tavia Sills only a few times, others there knew her better and described her as a kind and generous person.



"Anything you ask her to do, she will do it for you if she can," said friend Sharon Green.



Although they were five years apart, Tavia and Toquilla Sills shared a close relationship. Both were pregnant and had planned to go through the experience together.



"She already had a name picked out, Latavion," she said.



Instead of celebrating a new life in a few months, though, the family is struggling with the unexpected end of Tavia's.



They've announced plans for her funeral. The service is set for 11 a. m. Saturday at Salem Missionary Baptist Church, 2730 Logan Avenue in Shreveport.



