Second Person Arrested in Tavia Sills Murder

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Marcus Taylor, 21, is the latest man to be arrest in connection with the death of 18-year-old Tavia Sills.

Sills was five months pregnant when her remains were discovered at a pond on a dead end road on Legardy Street last Friday. She was reported missing by her family earlier that week.

On Saturday police arrested Lamondre' Tucker in connection with the crime. Tucker was the unborn baby boy's father. Homicide detective Rod Demery is handling the case. "It appears that the individual LaMondre Tucker had a relationship a previous relations with another females where they had a child. I think that that woman found out about the second baby. Just on timing I think that's what motivated but we can't be certain about that."

Police believe Taylor aided Lamondre' Tucker who was a senior at Booker T. Washington High School in the planning and killing of Tavia Sills. Police do not believe the other woman had anything to do with the murder.

Investigators say this is the worst homicide they have to deal with and it is still under investigation.