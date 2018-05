Betty Solway Smith is one of those patients, but she's taking on three roles in Shakespeare's "Richard the Third," even though she has macular degeneration, an eye disease that destroys central or "straight on" vision. "I can see the big room. I cannot see your features," Betty describes.

It makes it tough to read a script. So Betty gets help from something as low-tech as a simple magnifier to a high tech virtual reality device that 'electronically' enlarges the print. It lets her peripheral vision see what her central vision can't. "That is the vision we access in low vision rehab," according to low vision expert Janet Steinberg, who says

there are literally hundreds of devices for people like Betty. "Our goal is to solve the patient's problem in the least expensive, simplest way possible that fits into their lifestyle."

There are microscopic and telescopic lenses. A slick James Bond-type lens that you can hide in your hand. And computer technology has helped improve low vision rehabilitation enormously. "There are a lot of people out there working to find ways to help people see better." Dr. Steinberg says.