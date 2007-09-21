B. Alexandrenko

What plans do you have keep our high school students from becoming drop outs and staying in school?

The high school drop out rate in Louisiana will be reduced by re-energizing schools with creative first class teachers, expansion of curriculum with work force development skills curriculum, and parental enforcement of completing high school.

What are your views on hunter's rights and do you feel any changes need to be made to the state's current hunting laws?

My father and brothers have always hunted and collected guns. I support hunters' rights and the current hunting laws as is in Louisiana. It balances responsibility with safe practices, with preservation in mind. We love to hunt in out "sportsman's paradise" and will continue to protect this.

One state employee says this is the first time in 16 years that Classified State Employees got a raise. She wants to know that since it is the norm for raises to go to faculty or higher education, what is the plan for raise incentives for Classified State Employees?

I will push legislation for pay raises and incentives for classified state employees.

People and businesses across northwest Louisiana want to see Interstate 49 finished, yet only bits and pieces of it are being worked on. What are your plans for getting I-49 finished in northwest Louisiana and what is your timetable to get it done?

I-49 has been a never ending project that I will complete within my first year of office. This will promote industry and a better flow of traffic during emergency evacuation. It is important to meet grant requirements and deadlines.

State economists said this week the next governor could possibly see an extra one-billion dollars in revenue for next year. What would be your plans for the extra funding?

This extra-one billion dollars should be used to create an emergency fund for Louisiana and the interest earned should be used perpetually for helping students prepare for the work force and offering of start-up small business grants for Louisiana college graduates to be used in Louisiana.

In the last session, the legislature made long-term commitments on short-term "one time" money. If it becomes necessary, to either cut government spending or increases taxes... which would you do and why?

a. If the answer to the above is "cut spending"-- in which departments and programs?

B. If the answer to the above is "increase taxes," which ones?

i. Property taxes

ii. Sales taxes

iii. Individual income taxes

iv. Corporate income taxes

v. Other corporate taxes

Louisiana has a small tax base already burdened to the max. Until we can expand our tax base, I would make sure we have good department heads in place and ask for a 7% reduction of waste across the board.

What about the Stelly tax... eliminate it, further modify it, or leave it as it is?

The Stelly tax should be trashed. All it does is shift funds from giving to nonprofits.

Do you support the continued use of tax credits like the movie production credit? Are there any you would discontinue?

Yes.

Do you believe that the teacher pay strategy should place more emphasis on teacher performance and student achievement, or on teacher seniority and degree level?

Teacher pay emphasis should be on teacher seniority and degree level with bonus incentives for performance and student achievement. This will attract talent.

Do you think the state should continue to operate 10 charity hospitals? If so, should LSU maintain authority over them?

No. I support the Blueprint Louisiana agenda.