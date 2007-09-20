Worker Killed During Controlled Burn In Webster Parish

A man helping with a controlled burn was killed Thursday afternoon in Webster Parish.

Webster Parish Sheriff Gary Sexton says the man worked for a private company that was hired to clear out brush along Highway 163 and Booth Cutoff Road. That's just south of Doyline.

Sexton said right now he thinks the 25-year-old worker from east Texas somehow got caught up in the flames of the controlled burn.

No other details are being released at this time.

Stay with KSLA News and ksla.com for the latest.