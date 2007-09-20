SHREVEPORT, LA - September 20 Woman's body recovered from Cross Lake

We now know the name of the twenty-seven year old woman who drowned in Cross Lake Wednesday night.

The woman is LaShonda Ruffins of Shreveport.

Police say Ruffins and her boyfriend were sitting on a pier at Ford Park looking at fish, when Ruffins fell in.

The boyfriend was questioned by police, and released.

Ruffins body will undergo an autopsy Thursday.

Reports are she may have had a seizure.

The autopsy will determine that, and whether police need to shift their investigation in a new direction.