SHREVEPORT, LA - September 20

Fire investigators have a mystery on their hands

Around 4:30 AM Thursday, Shreveport fire fighters were called to a fire in the 2400 block of Audrey street.

When they arrived, they found a vacant house fully engulfed in flames.

Residents told KSLA News 12 the house was a "crack" house.

There were no utilities connected to the house.

It was compltely destroyed and the cause remains uinder investigation.

