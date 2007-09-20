1 Killed, 1 Injured in late night shooting - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

LONGVIEW, TX - September 20

1 Killed, 1 Injured in late night shooting

Longview Police tell KSLA News 12 one person has been killed and another is in a Longview hospital after a late night shooting.

The shooting happened late Wednesday night in the 800 block of Nelson Street in South Longview.

Police say they have no suspect, but did take witnesses in for questioning.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Powered by Frankly