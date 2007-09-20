Frozen Pet Food Recall

Bravo! LCC is recalling tubes of frozen cat and dog food,

because of a potential bacterial contamination. The recall includes

various-sized tubes of Bravo Original Formula Chicken Blend frozen

raw food and 2-pound tubes of Bravo Basic Formula Finely Ground

Chicken frozen raw food, because they could be contaminated with

both salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes. The original formula

chicken was manufactured on August 24 and the finely ground chicken

was manufactured on August 14. The company is also recalling

various-sized tubes of Bravo Original Formula Turkey Blend frozen

raw food because they could be contaminated with listeria. This

product was manufactured on August 24.

Both salmonella and listeria can cause serious infections in

cats, dogs and - if there is cross-contamination - in young

children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune

systems. The company has received no reports of illness in people

or animals.

Details: by phone at 866-922-9222; by Web at

http://www.bravorawdiet.com.

