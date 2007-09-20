Frozen Pet Food Recall - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Frozen Pet Food Recall

Bravo! LCC is recalling tubes of frozen cat and dog food,
because of a potential bacterial contamination. The recall includes
various-sized tubes of Bravo Original Formula Chicken Blend frozen
raw food and 2-pound tubes of Bravo Basic Formula Finely Ground
Chicken frozen raw food, because they could be contaminated with
both salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes. The original formula
chicken was manufactured on August 24 and the finely ground chicken
was manufactured on August 14. The company is also recalling
various-sized tubes of Bravo Original Formula Turkey Blend frozen
raw food because they could be contaminated with listeria. This
product was manufactured on August 24.
Both salmonella and listeria can cause serious infections in
cats, dogs and - if there is cross-contamination - in young
children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune
systems. The company has received no reports of illness in people
or animals.

Details: by phone at 866-922-9222; by Web at
http://www.bravorawdiet.com.

