SHREVEPORT, LA Shreveport Man Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Two Children

A Shreveport man is behind bars accused of shooting a two children.

Orlando "Moon" Glover is charged with attempted first-degree murder for a shooting in the 4300 block of Illinois Street on Friday.

According to witnesses, Glover was arguing with another man when he allegedly pulled out a gun, firing several shots.

Two children, a 4-month-old baby and a 12-year-old child were shot, one in the arm and the other in the leg. Both wounds are not life-threatening. Glover remains behind bars.