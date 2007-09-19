TEXARKANA, AR - Sept. 19 Texarkana High Running Back Arrested On Battery Charges

A star football player with Arkansas High School has been arrested.

What we know so far is that Dennis Johnson, the team's star running back, is charged with second degree battery in connection with an incident involving his cousin that happened earlier this year.

Johnson led the Razorbacks to the class 6A championship last season.

