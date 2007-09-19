Crash Knocks Driver Unconscious, He Hits Other Cars - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

  Two people are in the hospital after a bizarre four vehicle accident in downtown Shreveport Wednesday morning which police describe as "a big mess."
    Officers at the scene told KSLA News 12 the situation began when a car rear-ended a pickup truck at the intersection of Edwards and Milam streets around 8:30 a. m.
   According to police, the driver of the pickup was knocked unconscious in the crash.  They say witnesses then told them the truck continued traveling north along Edwards Street where sheered a fire hydrant off its base, ran over a sidewalk and hit two other vehicles near Fannin Street.  A witness told KSLA News 12 the pickup appeared to be traveling about 70 miles per hour at the time.
  One of those that was hit--a compact car-- was pushed up on the sidewalk where it knocked down a parking meter.  The driver of that car, along with the pickup driver who had been knocked unconscious, were taken to a hospital by ambulance.  Police say their injuries were non-life-threatening.
   Police say the driver of the car involved in the original collision denied rear-ending the pickup and insisted that the truck backed into his vehicle.  He was cited for not having his drivers license with him and careless operation of a motor vehicle.
  Story by Katrina Webber
