Mother Confesses to Brutally Abusing 15 Day Old Daughter

A Bossier parish teenager is in jail accused of throwing her baby and fracturing the then 15 day olds skull.

Bossier sheriffs officials say 19-year-old Michelle Martorana has been charged with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and second-degree battery after she admitted to throwing her daughter Christine Martorana across a room and onto a bed where she bounced off and fell on her head fracturing her skull. Sheriffs officials say Martorana then picked up the child by the arm, fracturing it in two places.

The mother called paramedics on Saturday saying the child was not breathing and that she had choked on her milk. A doctors report yesterday proved otherwise and that's when police say she was arrested and has confessed to the abuse.

The mother along with her boyfriend and 11 month old son Ricardo lived in the Timberline Trailer Park in Princeton. The mothers boyfriend was at work when the alleged abuse took place.

Martorana's 11 month old son has been taken into child protective custody.

The mother is being held on $200,000 bond.

Meanwhile doctors will make a decision tomorrow as to whether or not the now 18 day old child will be pulled from life support.

Story by Tania Francois