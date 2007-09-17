From Shreveport to Jena: Many Making Plans to Head South

A couple hundred people from Shreveport will be heading to Jena Louisiana on Thursday. The caravan of cars and buses will head out from the Clarion Hotel on 70th and Youree Drive at 5 am.

The caravan of cars will be from Shreveport's NAACP, the buses from a group put together by Artis Cash and another bus will be sociology students from Centenary College.

The bus group sponsored by Cash costs $20 per person. If you are interested you can call 318-798-3124 and leave a message.

If you are interested in going along with Shreveport's NAACP, they are asking people to meet them at the Clarion to leave at 5 am. From there they will head to Alexandria and take a bus sponsored by the states NAACP into Jena.

Anywhere from 30 to 50 thousand people are expected in Jena for the protests, many leaving as early as Wednesday.

