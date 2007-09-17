State Senate Candidate Disqualified Because Of Felony Conviction

A Caddo Parish District Court judge has disqualified one of the candidates running for the District 39 Senate Seat.

District Court Judge Charles Scott ruled that Raymond Simmons cannot run in this October's election because he's a convicted felon.

Louisiana law says anyone convicted of a felony must either wait 15 years or get a pardon from the governor before running for office. A clerk within the district court office said it hasn't been 15 years since Simmons' conviction.

According to the clerk, Simmons said he would appeal the decision.

The only other candidate for the District 39 Senate Seat is incumbant Lydia Jackson.

Story by Sean Staggs