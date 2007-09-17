Jindal, Boasso Make Stops In Shreveport

With little over a month left before Election Day, candidates running for the Governor's office made stops in Shreveport on Monday. Republican candidate Bobby Jindal walked off of his plane at the Shreveport Regional Airport Monday morning, and walked into a crowd of dozens of supporters. Jindal talked about economic reform and the states need to overhaul the negative job growth he says has plagued Louisiana for years. "Louisiana is the only state in the south to consistently lose more people moving out faster than they are moving in."

Jindal also stressed the need to keep college graduates from leaving to other states for higher paying jobs, and believes the new addition of the new Cyber Command headed to Barksdale A.F.B could help with that problem. "I don't think people realize just how important this will be. We're talking about thousands of good paying jobs, and high tech jobs. The kind of jobs that will keep our young people here."

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Walter Boasso was also in Shreveport Monday. Boasso discussed ways to make the states education system better, and likes the idea of the new cyber command coming to the area, and says it will not only provide jobs, but could also be a valuable tool in helping with education. " That's why i wanna take it up and break it up to high school to where we start that track to where they do come into college, they can walk out and they have a good productive job."

Boasso says while the ideas are good, it's up to the government to make them happen. "But once again it's up to the government to create opportunities. What do we have in place right now to that our kids can get excited about?"

