SHREVEPORT, LA - Sept. 16 Hot Air Balloon Crashes Along Shreveport's Clyde Fant Parkway

A balloon festival nearly turned tragic over the weekend when the pilot and a passenger crashed into the ground.

And it didn't end there.

The festival started Saturday morning at the Bossier City Centennial Balloon Festival.

Police say the hot air balloon crossed over the Red River then crashed, tossing the pilot and his female passenger to the ground.

As the balloon began to take off again, the pilot, 54-year old Rick Ashby of Longview, grabbed the rope trying to stop the balloon from flying away.

Instead, the balloon lifted him up before he finally let go and hit the ground, breaking both of his legs.

The female passenger suffered minor injuries.

