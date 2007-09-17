Three Car Crash Injures 2; Family Unhurt in Rollover

The morning commutes in two different parts of Caddo Parish Monday led to the same results-- crumbled cars blocking lanes of traffic.The first wreck--after 7:00 a. m.-- involved just one vehicle, which Caddo Parish Sheriff's deputies say was traveling too fast around a curve near Buncombe Road and Simpson Street.The Cadillac passenger car went off the road and overturned. However, a woman and two children who were inside climbed out without any serious injuries.Two people in a separate accident in Shreveport, though, had to be transported to a hospital.Shreveport police say a Honda Accord was making a turn from Viking Drive onto E. Stoner Avenue around 8:00 a. m. when it ran into another car, knocking it into a third vehicle.It's unclear which car was carrying the people who were injured. But police say they both suffered minor injuries.The accident blocked part of one lane on E. Stoner near Caddo Middle Magnet School for more than an hour.