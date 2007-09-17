Thief Steals Plasma TV from Blood Plasma Center

A burglar who targeted a Shreveport blood products center walked away with plasma of a different kind. Police say the thief took a large screen plasma TV-- but left the blood products alone-- when he or she broke into Talecris Blood Plasma Center.Four officers, along with a police dog, responded to the call around 4:30 a. m. Monday about a ringing alarm at the business in the 1000 block of Shreveport-Barksdale Highway.They say when they arrived, they realized that someone had smashed the glass door using a cement address marker, which apparently had been taken from the front yard of a home. Officers searched the business but did not find anyone inside, they said. They did, however, realize that only the television had been taken.Police say they were able to recover some clear fingerprints from the doorway and inside the business which could lead them to a suspect.